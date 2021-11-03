Brighton football star arrest: Police issue update on investigation into alleged sexual assault

The player in his 20s and another man in his 40s — who both cannot be named for legal reasons — were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, October 6 after a woman reported being sexually assaulted.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a seafront nightclub in Brighton.

The pair, from Brighton, were initially released on conditional bail by Sussex Police until November 3 but this has now been extended.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC

In a statement today (Wednesday, November 3), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The bail date for both individuals has been extended to Monday, December 6 while investigations continue. No further information is available at this time.”

