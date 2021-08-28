Brighton goalkeeper Rob Sanchez makes honest admission about his performance against Everton

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Albion dominated possession for much of the first-half but, after being given a few warning signs, Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine solo goal shortly before the break.

Joel Veltman was brought on at half-time as Graham Potter looked to match up the visitors' four-at-the-back formation. However, the Dutchman's clumsy challenge on Seamus Coleman allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to seal the points from the penalty spot.

For Gray's goal, Sanchez tried to use his foot, rather than his hand, to save the low driven strike. His failure to keep the ball out has been called into question by fans.

The Spaniard also felt the penalty was saveable.

"Both goals I think I could have saved them, but it was a great penalty," he said,

"I could have pushed more and got a hand to it. I will watch the clips back and learn from it."

Sanchez said he, and his teammates, have been 'disappointed by the defeat'.

He added: "We know if we want to play against a team at this level we have to be at our best – I don’t think we were to be honest.

"But three games, we’ve had a great start to the season, six points to go into the international break with and we go again.

"It’s always hard when they score a goal, but the important part is you go again and the boys are good at that. We tried to do that today, but we didn’t do well enough."

However, overall, Sanchez is 'really happy' with the start of the season, which has seen Albion pick up six points from a possible nine.

"The boys get the chance to relax now as we go into the international break and come back stronger than ever," he said.

"It’s always great to go away with your national team, I can’t wait to see the boys again and hopefully I get my chance [to make my debut].

"[I have] no idea [if I will make my debut for Spain].