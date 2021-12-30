Brighton handed major fitness boost, Everton and Leicester City chase Serie A ace

Danny Welbeck proved to be the hero for the Seagulls last night, with his precision header sending the travelling supporters into hysteria as the side secured their 1-1 draw in the 91st minute of the game.
Speaking after the game, Brighton boss Graham Potter was asked why striker Neal Maupay was tasked with marking his Blues counterpart Romelu Lukaku at corners, and said: “It's obviously not easy to stop Lukaku, there's a lot of physicality there.
“We defended quite well generally but he got away from us just that one time. It was one of those things really. You leave it to the referee and VAR and you just have to accept it.
“They are going to have moments because of the quality they have but aside from the set play there was not too much that troubled us in the first half.
“We had a few opportunities ourselves but I can't speak highly enough of the boys. An incredible brave performance against a top team.”
Next up, Potter's side travel to face Everton on Sunday, in what should be a fiercely fought contest against two well matched sides at Goodison Park. As things stand, the Seagulls (10th) are five points ahead of the Toffees (15th).
