Brighton handed transfer boost in race for £8m striker, West Ham poised for big announcement
Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off one of their best results of the season last night, when they came from behind twice to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-2 in a thriller at the Amex Stadium.
Lenadro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn all scored for the Seagulls, in an enthralling contest that saw Portugal international Joao Cancelo sent off for the visitors after just ten minutes.
The result leaves Graham Potter's side 15th in the table, and could move as high as 13th on the final day of the season this weekend when they travel to take on mid-table side Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Speaking after the game, the Seagulls boss lauded Burn for scoring the 76th minute winner, and claimed: “I don't rule anything out with Dan to be honest. He is that type of character, that type of player. I am so pleased for him.
“I have spoke about him before many times about his attitude and professionalism and what he gives to the team is so important. Sometimes people don't see it but he is such an important player for us in the dressing room and as a person.
“Nice for him to get that goal. I couldn't really see how it finished up but it was nice to see it hit the back of the net.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins: