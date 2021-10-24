Brighton & Hove Albion join Everton in the race to sign Championship defender

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Harry Souttar of Stoke City and Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2021 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Stoke City’s Harry Souttar in recent weeks, including Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion have now joined the race for the 23-year-old as they look to bolster their defence following Ben White’s departure to Arsenal in the summer.

The Australia international, born in Scotland, joined the Championship club in 2016 from Dundee United and, after successful loan spells with Ross County and Fleetwood Town, has become one of the Potters’ best players.

Souttar signed a new long-term contract with Stoke in February of this year but could be tempted by a move to the Premier League and the Seagulls will be keeping on eye on any developments surrounding the centre-back.

However, the Seagulls do face tough competition in their pursuit of Souttar and Everton are reportedly set to step up in their bid to win the race for the defender.

It is also thought that Brighton may be priced out of a move for the 23-year-old, with Stoke keen to hold onto their star man as they look to return to the top tier at the third time of asking.

The Potters already sold one of their brighest defensive prospects in Nathan Collins to Burnley for £12 million over the summer and so won’t be looking to lose another key member of their squad on the cheap.

The Seagulls have enjoyed a brilliant start to their Premier League campaign and, prior to their defeat to Manchester City, had only conceded two goals in five matches.