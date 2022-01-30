Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news: Brighton linked with move for Belgian striker, Newcastle United have second bid for Seagulls defender rejected

The big news from Sunday concerns Leeds United and West Ham United with separate reports claiming that the Hammers have offered £50 million EACH for two Elland Road superstars.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly knocked back an offer from Newcastle United for one of their defenders and are thought to be holding out for a slightly higher bid.

The Seagulls have also been linked with a striker from the Belgian leagues while Burnley could be about to make a move for a Bundesliga forward.

In Spain, Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but need to get rid of a current attackers first and Atletico Madrid have handed a boost to any English clubs interested in one of theirs strikers by suggesting they will NOT let the player join a La Liga rival.

Manchester City are “ready to sell” an England international in the summer if they can not resolve the player’s current contract stand off while an incoming striker at the Etihad could pave the way for a Manchester United player’s exit.

Finally, Everton are said to be making a late bid to land a Manchester United midfielder on loan before the window closes.

Here are Sunday's Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Everton make late loan move for van de Beek Everton want to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline (The Athletic) Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

2. Alvarez move could open door for Cavani Manchester City's ­capture of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez could pave the way for Edinson Cavani to join the Argentinian club when he leaves Manchester United in the summer (Mirror) Photo: Luis Vera Photo Sales

3. Barcelona could sign Aubameyang if Dembele leaves Barcelona have reached an agreement to loan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until the end of the season but the move hinges on the club being able to offload Ousmane Dembele before Monday’s transfer deadline (Metro) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

4. City set to welcome offers for Sterling Manchester City will reluctantly listen to offers for Raheem Sterling this summer – if they fail to agree a new deal with him by then (Daily Star) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales