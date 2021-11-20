The Seagulls will be hoping they can pick up their first win since September but will be up against Aston Villa’s new boss Steven Gerrard in his first game back in the Premier League.

Brighton will be without midfielder Enock Mwepu after he was taken off with a hip injury in their draw with Newcastle United before the international break.

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate also remain sidelined, while Aaron Connolly and Dan Burn are set to return to the fold.

Robert Sanchez will miss out after he was sent off against the Magpies.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Spurs target shrugs off Antonio Conte reunion Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic has confirmed he wants to remain at San Siro with his contract set to expire in the summer. Antonio Conte has been keen to reunite with Brozovic in the Premier League. (Fabrizio Biasin) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

2. AC Milan keen on signing Arsenal winger AC Milan are reportedly prepared to pay the £25 million asking price for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe. The 26-year-old joined the Gunners for £72 million in 2019. (Il Milanista) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Burnley in race to sign Plymouth Argyle starlet Burnley have joined Barnsley in the race to sign Plymouth Argyle star Panutche Camara. The midfielder was watched by scouts from 12 clubs in his side's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Newcastle United to offer new contract to Rangers target Newcastle United are preparing to offer a contract extension to 19-year-old Joe White, who Rangers have been monitoring. The midfielder is highly rated within the Magpies' youth set-up. (The Chronicle) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales