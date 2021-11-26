The Seagulls will be hoping they can claim their first Premier League win in over two months tomorrow as they face Leeds United - who sit just above the relegation zone.

Brighton have lost only two of their last nine league fixtures but haven’t come out victorious since facing Leicester City in September, however Graham Potter’s side still sit in nineth place.

If Brighton are to take all three points against the Whites then they could potentially move up to fifth.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Barcelona in talks with Whites target Barcelona are reportedly in talks with FC Basel to sign Arthur Cabral. Marcelo Bielsa has expressed interest in the South American - who has scored 23 goals this season. (SPORT)

2. Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner Chelsea are ready to bid £84 million for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in January. The Italian has three goals this season. (Calciomercato)

3. Liverpool join battle for £20m-rated wonderkid Liverpool have joined Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara. The 20-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League next summer and it likely to cost around £20 million. (The Sun)

4. Liverpool consider €50m swoop for West Ham star Liverpool are consiering a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists this season. (Fichajes)