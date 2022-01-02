Brighton & Hove Albion ended 2021 with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Chelsea, with Danny Welbeck getting a last gasp equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

The Seagulls will now travel to Merseyside to take on Everton this afternoon as they look to make it three successive games unbeaten.

Their win over Brentford on Boxing Day was their first in the league since September and Graham Potter will be hoping his side can kick of 2022 with another victory.

Brighton currently sit 10th in the league and could potentially move up to eighth with a win over the Toffees.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours...

1. Manchester United defender joins Napoli Manchester United's Alex Tuanzebe has seen his Aston Villa loan cut short and has instead joined Napoli until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has featured only six times for Villa this campaign. (The Guardian) Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT Photo Sales

2. PSG want £50m Crystal Palace loanee Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is enjoying a brilliant season on loan at Selhurst Park. Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be keen on signing him permanently this month for £50 million. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media Photo Sales

3. Watford keen on £3m-rated Aston Villa defender Watford are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause in January. Steven Gerrard's side are open to letting the defender leave. (HITC) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

4. Manchester United defender to join Napoli Manchester United's Alex Tuanzebe has seen his Aston Villa loan cut short and will instead joined Napoli until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has featured only six times for Villa this campaign. (The Guardian) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales