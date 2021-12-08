The striker - who seems to be the man for big occasions – scored a 98th minute equaliser against Southampton on Saturday, meaning they have now drawn eight of their last 10 Premier League matches.

Despite a stellar start to the campaign the Seagulls are now without a win in almost 12 weeks.

Graham Potter’s side are due to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend but the clash could be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the London club, meaning Brighton may have to wait till next Wednesday for their next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The south coast club will be hoping they can pick up the pace during the Christmas period, however they face tough tests against Manchester United and Chelsea before the year ends.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

