The Seagulls were set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, however the fixture has been postponed due to Spurs’ Covid outbreak.

The Premier League granted the London club’s request to rearrange the match after over eight members of their squad tested positive.

This means that Brighton’s next league fixture will be against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Wednesday and Graham Potter will be hoping his mounting injury list has shortened by then.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Newcastle United join race for Portugal international Newcastle United face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The 22-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the La Liga club after moving to Spain for £113 million in 2019. (Calciomercato)

2. Burnley defender keen on West Ham move Burnley defender James Tarkowski is reportedly keen on working with David Moyes at West Ham, with both the Irons and Newcastle United interested in signing him. The centre-back's contract at Turf Moor expires next summer. (HITC)

3. PSG defender offered to Crystal Palace Crystal Palace have reportedly been offered Paris Saint-Germain outcast Layvin Kurzawa in January. The defender has fallen down the pecking order since he joined the club in 2015. (Jeunes Footeux)

4. Spurs leading race for Liverpool and West Ham target Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer, with Liverpool and West Ham also interested. The Serie A club are thought to value Bremer at £15 million. (HITC)