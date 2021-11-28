Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 0-0 draw against Leeds United which was met by boos at the full-time whistle.

The Seagulls still sit eighth in the table and are two points off the top six – however yesterday’s result now means they have failed to win in their last eight league matches.

Graham Potter’s side will now travel to face West Ham and Southampton over the next week before a busy Christmas period that will see them take on the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Barcelona consider €70 million offer for Man City starlet Barcelona are keen on signing Man City attacker Ferran Torres and are considering meeting the Premier League side's €70 million valuation. Torres is also thought to be hopeful of a return to Spain. (Mirror)

2. Arsenal striker on his way out Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted his agents are working to secure him an exit from the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for the Frenchman. (Mirror)

3. Liverpool plot January move for Porto winger Liverpool are considering signing Porto winger Luis Diaz in January. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Reds' Champions League group this season. (Daily Mail)

4. Magpies to battle Manchester United for Rangers youngster Newcastle United face competition from Manchester United to sign promising Rangers teenager Leon King. The 17-year-old is out of contract next summer and could be prised away from the Scottish club for a compensation fee of around £250k. (Football Insider)