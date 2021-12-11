Tottenham Hotspur’s Covid outbreak means their clash with Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed, however the Seagulls standing in the league can still be affected by other teams performanes this weekend.

Aston Villa and Leicester City – who face Liverpool and Newcastle United – are both only a point behind Brighton, while Everton – who travel to Crystal Palace – are two points behind and can also overtake the Seagulls with a win.

Meanwhile, potential victories for Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers against Southampton and Manchester City respectively could put a European spot even further away from Graham Potter’s grasp.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. West Ham in January double swoop West Ham are considering a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and former Hammers loanee Jesse Lingard in January. The pair are struggling for game time at their respective clubs. (Eurosport) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Magpies to offer €30m for Barcelona forward Newcastle United are considering a €30 million offer for Barcelona and Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay. The ex-Manchester United man joined the La Liga club in the summer on a free. (El Nacional) Photo: Aitor Alcalde Photo Sales

3. Aston Villa offered PSG flop Aston Villa were reportedly one of a number of teams offered PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman has spent most of his time on the bench since his summer move from Liverpool. (90min) Photo: Stuart Franklin Photo Sales

4. Barcelona monitoring ex-Manchester United attacker Barcelona are considering a move for former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj with his contract at Real Sociedad expiring in the summer. The Belgian spent six years with the Red Devils before moving to Spain. (Mail Online) Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce Photo Sales