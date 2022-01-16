Conor Gallagher fired the visitors ahead in the second half, before a Neal Maupay cross was deflected in by Joachim Andersen to equalise with only minutes remaining.

Friday’s draw was the fourth 1-1 scoreline in the last six meetings between the two clubs.

The Seagulls remain in the top half of the table, while Palace sit four behinds behind them.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. West Ham eyeing £40m striker West Ham are allegedly eyeing up a January move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. The German club will demand around £40 million for the 25-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches this season. (Calcio Mercato)

2. Real Madrid consider Everton swoop Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Carlo Ancelotti is fond of the 29-year-old since his spell at Goodison Park. (Fichajes)

3. Newcastle could beat Red Devils to £33m starlet Newcastle United could win the race for RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara due to Manchester United's 'lack of urgency'. Ralf Rangnick's side are yet to make a formal bid and the Magpies are 'eager to muscle in on a deal this month'. (Daily Mirror)

4. Barcelona eyeing €20m Liverpool star Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the summer. It is thought the Brazilian would be available for around €20 million. (Liverpool Echo)