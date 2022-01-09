9th January 2021 - Premier League rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion transfer rumours: Yves Bissouma's price tag revealed, West Ham enquire about Aston Villa defender

Brighton have progressed to the FA Cup fourth round.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:13 pm

The Seagulls beat West Brom in the third round of the FA Cup yesterday after Neal Maupay scored the winner in extra-time.

The Baggies initially took the lead shortly after half-time before Jakub Moder equalised in the final ten minutes of normal time.

Brighton will find out their next opponents in this afternoon’s draw on ITV – prior to Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

This is the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Aston Villa bid for Scottish teen

Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith. The 17-year-old made his senior debut for the Scottish club in February last year and has made 11 appearances since. (Football Insider)

2. Spurs plan £18m bid for Wolves winger

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning an £18 million bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore. The Spain international hasn't scored a goal since May last year. (Daily Mail)

3. Red Devils monitoring Brazilian youngster

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Palmeiras' teenager Endrick. The 15-year-old went viral this week after scoring a wonder goal for the Brazilian side's youth team. (Daily Star)

4. Newcastle United 'very interested' in Dortmund star

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud. The 26-year-old is valued at around £16 million. (Patrick Berger)

