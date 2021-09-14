Brighton & Hove Albion's divisional rivals chase £10m-rated Rangers ace, Chelsea eye Serie A swoop

Brighton transfer news

Speaking after the game, Brighton midfielder Leo Trossard gave his verdict on the result, and said: “We knew it would be a tough game. They have not lost until now. It was a brilliant performance from us. We kept believing.

“We didn't create many chances but knew even in the last minute you can score a goal. I felt like there was space to turn and then it is just intuition. It went perfectly. I am so happy to help the team win an away game.

“Our third season with the gaffer. Everyone knows how to play and we know each other better. We believe more.”

Manchester United's hopes of tying down Paul Pogba to a new deal look to have improved, after the club's summer transfer activity impressed the 2018 World Cup winner. Big names such as Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo were all signed in the last window. (Sky Sports)

He added: “It was a special way to win the game, especially to score in the last minute, the emotions take over. It’s a brilliant win for us, it was really tough as Brentford are a really good side, but we dug in and kept fighting for it. It’s nice to get the reward at the end.

“The pitch was a bit dry so we couldn’t get into our game. But we kept believing, it’s nice to score a goal at the end and get the three points.”

Next up, the Seagulls will look to continue their impressive push up the table on Sunday afternoon, when they take on Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

Bayern Munich has been tipped to launch a January move for Chelsea's £48m forward Timo Werner in January. The German ace had a tricky first season in front of goal for the Blues, but played a key role in their Champions League-winning campaign. (Football Insider)

Ex-Watford, Crystal Palace and Wolves midfielder Adlene Guedioura has sealed a move back to English football, joining second-tier side Sheffield United. He last club was Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC. (Club website)

Leicester City's £22m star Youri Tielemans has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports. The Belgium international, who scored the winning goal for his side in the FA Cup final against Chelsea back in May, is also thought to be of interest to Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo)

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed the club are no closer to tying down goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to a new deal, revealing it will "take time". The 28-year-old was followed keenly by West Ham, who saw a £6m bid rejected, over the summer. (Express & Star)

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce's job is said to be "not under any threat", despite further unrest from some Magpies fans last weekend. The side have lost three out of four of their opening league games, and crashed out the Carabao Cup in the second round. (Telegraph)

Leeds United and Spurs target Nahitan Nandez could yet leave the club this season, with the £26m-rated midfielder tipped to be sold in January as Cagliari look to "cash in" on the in-demand Uruguayan. He's been capped on 44 occasions for his country. (Sport Witness)

Leeds United's £15m man Helder Costa has played his last game for the club, according to pundit Gabby Agbonlahor. The ex-Wolves ace is currently on loan with Valencia, who has an option to buy, and Agbonlahor claimed Leeds' signing of Dan James means Costa won't return. (Football Insider)

Everton are said to be willing to stump up £10m to sign Rangers teenager Nathan Patterson, as they look to bring in a new right-back. Liverpool were also believed to be keen, but reports now suggest the Reds won't challenge for his signature. (Sky Sports)