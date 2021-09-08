Brighton & Hove Albion's divisional rivals could lose £7m man, Liverpool linked with £75m midfielder raid

The Seagulls head into the game with six points from their opening three matches, and will be keen to rack up as many points as possible this month ahead of a brutal October which will see them take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in quick succession.
Meanwhile, Brighton youngster Antef Tsoungui has been discussing making a strong professional debut for the club in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City, and said: “I didn’t really think about what we had achieved initially after the game, but once I saw all the messages flashing up saying ‘a really young team has beaten Cardiff away’, I slowly realised what we had actually done.
“We didn’t concede against a team that had scored eight goals in their previous four games, they were all headers as well and I am not the tallest! So to be able to deal with that pressure was pleasing.
“I learned more in that game than I have in any other 90 minutes I have played in my career so far. I didn’t feel tired at the end of the game because of the adrenaline flowing through my body. It was only the next day that I was like ‘wow’, watching back the highlights and seeing how well we did."
He added: “It was also the next day when I have never felt as sore and mentally drained. It carried onto our next Premier League 2 game five days later. Every step I took I could feel a dead leg and bruises everywhere.
“To have Tsoungui on the back of a shirt though for a professional game was a dream come true. My family were very proud, they’ve supported me all the way through.”
