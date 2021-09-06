BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A General view as the teams line up prior to kick off during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton at American Express Community Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion's odds to be RELEGATED from the Premier League following transfer deadline day - compared to Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brentford

Here are the bookies odds for Brighton & Hove Albion to be relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:43 pm

Brighton & Hove Albion have spent most of the summer tipped to be relegated this season, after finishing in 16th place last time out, however the Seagulls have enjoyed an impressive start so far.

Graham Potter’s side also had a successful deadline day, bringing in highly rated Spaniard Marc Cucurella from Getafe, as well as Slavia Prague’s Abdallah Sima – whom they loaned straight out to Stoke City.

The south coast club will be hoping they can keep up this season’s form so far and avoid relegation during their fifth consecutive Premier League campaign.

Here are the bookies odds for Brighton & Hove Albion to be relegated this season, along with all the other Premier League sides...

1. Manchester City

bet365 - 2000/1 William Hill - 1500/1

2. Chelsea

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

3. Liverpool

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

4. Manchester United

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

