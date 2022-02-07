Brighton injury list in full ahead of Watford and Man United as Albion trio provide boost

Enock Mwepu is struggling with a hamstring injury

Graham Potter was without a number of his key players during their FA Cup loss at Tottenham last Saturday, while others were making their first appearances after lengthy spells away with injury.

Brighton have impressed this season in the Premier League and arrive at Vicarage Road in ninth with an outside chance of sealing a place in the top six.

Watford changed their manager last month and former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is now in charge at the Hornets.

His influence was immediately obvious as they kept their first clean sheet for some time and ground out a 0-0 draw at Burnley last week.

Watford visit West Ham United tomorrow [Tuesday] evening before they entertain Albion.

Topscorer Emmauel Dennis will be available again after suspension while Peter Etebo is nearing a return.

Ismaila Sarr is set to feature against the Seagulls after helping Senegal lift the African Cup of Nations, although he may not feature against the Hammers.

Enock Mwepu: Injured his hamstring their FA Cup win at West Brom. The Tottenham game arrived too soon and has an outside chance of being available to face Watford

Alexis Mac Allister: Tested positive for Covid while on international duty with Argentina. Missed the match at Tottenham and Graham Potter hopes to have him back for Watford

Leo Trossard: Another struck down with illness ahead of Tottenham but should be able to take part this Saturday.

Jeremy Sarmiento: Injured his hamstring on his PL debut at West Ham last December. Remains on the sidelines and Watford and Man United matches will be too soon

Danny Welbeck: The striker was ill ahead of Tottenham and only fit enough for the bench. Potter will hope to have his striker fully fit against two of his old clubs Watford and Man United

Lewis Dunk: Returned against Tottenham after two months on the sidelines with a knee injury. Looked to come through okay and will be better for the minutes in the tank

Adam Lallana: Returned against Tottenham after tweaking his hamstring against Crystal Palace in January. Was taken off on 45 minutes as a precaution and set to play at Watford.

Yves Bissouma: Returned against Tottenham after AFCON duty and showed no hint of fatigue. A powerhouse display and set to face Watford