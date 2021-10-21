Brighton join Lyon and Marseille in race for €15m-rated ace, West Ham face competition for £20m striker

The Seagull's flying start to the season sees them heading into the game in a Champions League spot, and Graham Potter' s side will be eager to keep their fine run of form going with another big result as the season's first quarter nears its close.

Speaking after last weekend's goalless draw with Norwich City, Potter said: "I thought maybe in the final third we struggled a little bit. We didn’t have the decision making, we lacked a bit of width and an ability to attack the back line.

“It was a tricky game, against a back five with Norwich fighting for points. and it was never going to be straightforward. We did some things well but didn’t play well enough to get the three points.”

“If the referee on pitch doesn’t give it (Neal Maupay's appeal for a penalty) it’s a tough one for VAR to overrule, but I haven’t seen it back closely.”

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the clash against City, Brighton defender Dan Burn said: “We will prepare and we are high on confidence. That win against them last season was huge for us.

“We have been quite consistent in our performances against them over the last couple of seasons but haven’t picked up the results. To put in the performance we did and pick up the win is a massive confidence-booster and it will take us into the game.”

Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's exhilarating action continues:

