Brighton linked with FOUR Euro 2020 stars - and how they compare to Crystal Palace and Watford
Euro 2020 was always going to spark its fair share of transfer speculation.
Major international tournaments can act like shop windows for some of the best hidden gems and most talked about talents in the world, and this summer’s competition has been no different.
Now that the festival of football has reached its conclusion, Brighton fans will be fully focused on their side’s transfer activity, and the upcoming return of the Premier League.
But which, if any, Euro 2020 stars could we see at the Amex next season?
Betting Odds have taken a thorough look at every single player at the tournament, using both domestic and foreign sources, to determine which stars are most in demand and which clubs they have been linked with.
Using that data, they’ve also drawn up a ranking table of every Premier League outfit to find out which side have been linked with the most Euro 2020 players.
