Brighton, Norwich and Southampton's Premier League relegation chances revealed after fixture release

For Brighton their efforts will get underway with a clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on August 14th, with Graham Potter’s men looking to build on their 16th-placed finish from last term.

The Seagulls then launch into a fairly favourable run of matches that sees them come up against Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Norwich City by mid-October.

Things are a little tougher on Albion in the latter stages of the season, however, with fixtures against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leeds United, and West Ham among their final seven games.

Potter’s side will end their season with a visit from the Hammers.

But are the bookmakers backing the Seagulls to retain their top-flight status once more?

Here are the latest relegation odds for every Premier League club via BetVictor:

1. Manchester City - 2000/1 Not a chance will the champions go down with Pep Guardiola’s side favourites to retain their Premier League crown. Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

2. Manchester United - 1000/1 Finished as runners-up to neighbours Man City last season - and they’ll need to get over the disappointment of losing the Europa League final, too. Photo: GARETH COPLEY Buy photo

3. Liverpool - 1000/1 A season of struggle for Jurgen Klopp’s men but a strong finish ensured a third-place finish and Champions League football. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Buy photo

4. Chelsea - 1000/1 Champions of Europe. Now, Thomas Tuchel’s side will target their first Premier League title since 2017. Photo: SUSANA VERA Buy photo