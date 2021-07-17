Brighton player on brink of exit, Midfielder could be allowed to leave
After already swooping for Enock Mwepu, there’s one name that keeps on coming up in the discussion surrounding Brighton’s transfer activity this summer.
Martin Cucurella is seemingly a target for the Seagulls, but snapping up the versatile wide man won’t necessarily be easy.
A former Barcelona youth player, the 22-year-old is currently on the books at Getafe, who are said to be demanding £15 million for his services.
That hefty price tag isn’t the only potential obstacle, however, with a recent report suggesting that new AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eager to take the wide man to the Italian capital.
Whether that will be enough to derail Albion’s efforts to lure Cucurella to the Premier League remain to be seen, but this looks to be one transfer saga that could rumble on for a while longer.
