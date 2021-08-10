Brighton player on verge of EFL exit, Teammate undergoes Monday medical

Albion have shown plenty of promise under Graham Potter, but still lack the cutting edge needed in the final third to properly drag themselves clear of any lingering relegation concerns.

When speaking on talkSPORT, pundit and former Leeds United defender Danny Mills admitted that he expects Brighton to be relegated this season as “they don’t score goals”.

"They don’t score enough goals to win games, that’s the biggest problem I think,” Mills said.

"Everyone goes ‘yeah but we now play a much better brand of football than when Chris Hughton was there’, but results aren’t better for it.

“It might be better to watch, it might be more enjoyable, but you’re still going to be there or thereabouts.

"I just don’t see them scoring enough goals to be right up there, to be safe with ten games to go.”

Brighton have struggled with goals since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and are yet to sign that 20-goal finsiher that can push them on to a higher finish, however Potter’s team did end the 2020/21 season with their highest number of goals scored since they were in the Championship.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Brighton conceded the least amount of goals in the bottom half of the table last season – a credit to the likes of Ben White, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk and a significant improvement on their previous Premier League campaigns.

