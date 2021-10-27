Brighton player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Albion in the Carabao Cup loss at Leicester

Enock Mwepu impressed from the bench once more at Brighton and could be in line for a starting role at Liverpool this weekend

Harvey Barnes gave the hosts an early lead before Adam Webster equalised in first-half stoppage time. However, there was still time for Ademola Lookman to restore Leicester’s advantage before the half-time whistle.

Substitute Enock Mwepu deservedly headed Brighton level midway through the second half to set up the drama of penalties.

Neal Maupay crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar before Mwepu saw his effort saved by Danny Ward, with the Foxes scoring all four of their kicks.

Here's how the Albion players rated...

Jason Steele - Was at fault for Leicester's first goal. He played the ball into midfield but Harvey Barnes was alert and made the interception and then fired past him. Made amends in the second half with a huge save to deny Barnes from close range. Didn't make a save in the shootout. 6/10

Dan Burn - Made some strong tackles and surging runs forward to relieve the pressure. Always a presence in both boxes. Was taken off at half-time, would imagine it was more of a tactical switch. 6/10

Haydon Roberts - Wasn't tested much. Didn't make any mistakes however and will benefit from as much first team experience as possible. Did get sent to the shops by Ademola Lookman after the striker dropped a shoulder and burst past him. 6/10

Shane Duffy - Made a vital headed clearance to stop Leicester scoring from a corner. Played a huge role for the first goal by knocking it down for Webster to poke home. Made two huge blocks to stop two certain goals for James Maddison and Patson Daka. Brilliant defending. 8/10

Adam Webster - Good distribution out from the back as he threaded balls through the Leicester lines and helped Albion up the pitch quickly. Looked good coming back from injury and will be a huge boost when he returns for league games. Subbed off in the second half. 7/10

Joel Veltman - Not tested much in defence. Forced a few forward passes but also played a couple of good balls into the strikers. Subbed off for Dunk after an hour. 6/10

Pascal Gross - Was beaten too easily a few times in the middle of the park. Kept the ball well, though, and kept things ticking. Was always a threat from set-pieces and had one of his corners converted by Webster. Was switched to right-back in the final stages. 7/10

Alexis Mac Allister - Played in a deeper role than he is used to. Was afforded a lot of time but didn't really control the game or show what he is capable of. Tried to play in between the lines and when he did it worked very well for Brighton. Good combination play with Maupay led to Mwepu's equaliser. Forced a save out of Danny Ward with a good curling effort. 7/10

Jeremy Sarmiento - Looked comfortable and technical when he got the ball. Certainly didn't look out of his depth. A tidy little player with shades of Trossard in the way he dribbles and wriggles in and out of tight spaces. Will want to forget about his shocking pass back which gifted Lookman an easy tap-in. 6/10

Jurgen Locadia - Was looking to make runs in behind in the first half but was not being picked out. Threw his arms in the air a few too many times in frustration. Was a passenger throughout and looked like he lacked match fitness. Unconvincing display. 5/10

Aaron Connolly - Was always an option between the lines but sometimes lacked quality in service. Was through on goal early in the second half but rushed his effort and watched it dribble slowly into Danny Ward's arms - think he would have been flagged for offside if it went in. Had a good chance at the end but couldn't direct his header goal bound. 6/10

Subs:

Enock Mwepu - On for Burn in the second half. A proper impact sub. He came on and made a huge difference. Chasing down loose balls, making runs in behind, shooting on site and then scoring with a glancing header. Got into some really dangerous spaces and on another day might have scored more. Missed in the penalty shootout. 8/10

Lewis Dunk - Came on for Veltman. Wasn't tested much. Brought an air of confidence and assuredness to the team as Albion successfully pressed for an equaliser. 6/10

Yves Bissouma - Came on for Adam Webster. Leicester couldn't get the ball off him in the middle. Started dictating things and giving Albion a solid foundation to build attacks on. 7/10

Marc Cucurella - Came on and increased the quality of football instantly. Got the assist for Mwepu's equaliser with a lovely deft chip into the box. Was heavily involved in the final thirty minutes down the left. 7/10