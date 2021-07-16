Aside from the ongoing gossip surrounding the futures of Ben White and Yves Bissouma, the Seagulls have been heavily-linked with a move for Getafe wide man Marc Cucurella in recent days.

The former Barcelona man can play on the left flank or at left-back, and is still only 22 years old.

The Spaniard is not the only promising young defender that Albion are chasing, however.

Graham Potter’s men are also said to hold an interest in Juventus starlet Koni De Winter.

The Belgian teen is still yet to make his senior bow in Turin, but is highly-rated, and has trained with the first team before.

Whether Albion can fend off rival interest from Southampton, however, remains to be seen.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Williams in demand Southampton and Burnley have registered their interest in Leeds United target Neco Williams, who Liverpool are prepared to sell this summer. (The Athletic)

2. Hammers consider Bushchan swoop West Ham have had discussions over a move for Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan. (Evening Standard)

3. Leeds draw up three-man shortlist Leeds have drawn up a three-man shortlist of Kristoffer Klaesson, Freddie Woodman and Dani Cardenas as they search for a replacement for goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Reports they have offered £10m for Woodman are also believed to be wide of the mark. (Mirror)

4. Cherries in for Davis Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Leeds United defender Leif Davis. The Championship outfit are working on a season-long loan deal for the left-back. (Football Insider)