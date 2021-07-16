Brighton player seals exit as Mourinho plots raid for Albion target
Brighton continue to be involved in their fair share of transfer speculation.
Aside from the ongoing gossip surrounding the futures of Ben White and Yves Bissouma, the Seagulls have been heavily-linked with a move for Getafe wide man Marc Cucurella in recent days.
The former Barcelona man can play on the left flank or at left-back, and is still only 22 years old.
The Spaniard is not the only promising young defender that Albion are chasing, however.
Graham Potter’s men are also said to hold an interest in Juventus starlet Koni De Winter.
The Belgian teen is still yet to make his senior bow in Turin, but is highly-rated, and has trained with the first team before.
Whether Albion can fend off rival interest from Southampton, however, remains to be seen.
