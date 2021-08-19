Brighton player set for 21/22 exit, Arsenal step up midfielder pursuit ahead of Chelsea clash

Late goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister saw them come from behind to beat the Clarets 2-1 at Turf Moor last time out.

It was an ideal start for Albion, and one made all the more sweeter for manager Graham Potter by some of the challenges that he and his side have faced in recent weeks.

"We have had a challenging pre-season and we lost Joel (Veltman) yesterday," said Potter. "We got off to a bad start and that's the last thing you want with full house and returning crowds. We then had luck because we were fortunate to go in 1-0 but you are better to be lucky than good sometimes.

"The players were fantastic. It was important the guys were finishing the game were ready and influence the game and they did. The team performance got better. We attacked better controlled it. You still have to defend your box here and fight which we did. In the end, two really good goals and that was enough to get the three points."

It was also a special day for defender Shane Duffy who impressed on his return to the side following a difficult loan at Celtic last season.

"I thought he was immense," said Potter. "He has been fantastic since he came back. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and group. He has been really good."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Palace bid for Hughes Crystal Palace are understood to have had a £5m bid knocked back for Watford midfielder Will Hughes. It has been suggested that the Eagles board won't up their offer, despite manager Patrick Vieira being keen to get the playmaker on board. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Blues still keen on Kounde Chelsea have been tipped to make a final attempt to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, following the £34m sale of Tammy Abraham to Roma. It is suggested that the boost to their finances could help fund a big-money move for the France international. (Sport Witness) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

3. Dickie in demand Rob Dickie’s outstanding start to the season for Queens Park Rangers has caught the eye of Premier League pair Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley. (Mirror) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Gunners optimistic over Odegaard Arsenal are hopeful of signing Martin Odegaard on a £30m deal from Real Madrid, and to have him ready to face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. He impressed on loan with the Gunners last season. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales