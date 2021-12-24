Brighton plot bargain raid for England U21 goal machine, Crystal Palace eye Serie A striker

Despite getting the season off to a flyer, the Seagulls have stalled of late, and are currently without a win in the league since mid-September.

The last time Brighton played Brentford, the game before their last league win, Graham Potter's side grabbed a last minute goal via Leandro Trossard to take all three points away from home.

Speaking ahead of Sunday evening's clash, Potter gave an insight into whether he would look to recall any of the club's loan players in January, and said: “The loans, you've got to look whether it's right for them to be recalled, whether it's possible for them to be recalled.

“Sometimes the loan is there until the end of the season, sometimes you've got an option to bring them back in January. In that situation I can't see anything changing really.

“It's (bringing in loanees) something we'll discuss as a club. As a general rule, it's not something we're overly keen on doing, because obviously that means the guys we have aren't getting game time. That isn't best for us, generating future development.

“But you've always got to keep looking, what's the best solution, be open-minded. I don't think we're that shut off to things, but as a general rule I understand why that hasn't been our avenue of strengthening.”

