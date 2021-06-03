Brighton plot transfer raid for Ligue 1 midfield ace, Everton star linked with shock Real Madrid move

The Seagulls' impressive attacking play was let down by a lack of clinical finishing last season, and a quality striker looks likely to be top of Graham Potter's transfer wish-list.

Meanwhile, Brighton icon Glenn Murray announced his retirement fro the game earlier in the week, calling time on a career that saw him spend two spells with the Seagulls in which he scored over 100 goals in total and helped the side secure promotion from both League One and the Championship.

Discussing the player's impact at the club, Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk said: “He leaves us as an Albion legend, having become the club’s greatest post-war goalscorer.

“I know I speak for all my team-mates old and new when I say, thank you for those great memories.

“Glenn is welcome back any time, when all the players, staff and supporters will, I know, like to say a big thank you for your commitment, dedication and, of course, all the goals.

“I know all the fans will treat you as one of their own, so please don’t leave it so long as we would all love to see you here back at the Amex.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Villa ready Wood raid Aston Villa have been tipped to launch a move for Burnley striker Chris Wood this summer, as they look to bolster their attacking line. Reports suggest that the Clarets could demand as much as £40m for the 29-year-old ace. (Football Insider) Photo: PETER POWELL

2. Foxes ready raid for Tah Leicester City have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who could be sold for less than his £30m asking price. He's been capped on 13 occasions for Germany. (BILD) Photo: Martin Rose

3. Batshuayi heading for Chelsea exit Chelsea are set to allow striker Michy Batshuayi to leave the club permanently in the upcoming transfer window. He's failed to impress since joining the Blues back in 2016, and has spent the majority of his time out on loan. (Football.London) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

4. Whites eye new left-back target Leeds United have been linked with a move for Huesca left-back Javi Galan, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Stade Brest man Romain Perraud. The former is likely to cost considerably less than the later, who is value at £18m. (Football Insider) Photo: Eric Alonso