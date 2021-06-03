Brighton plot transfer raid for Ligue 1 midfield ace, Everton star linked with shock Real Madrid move
Brighton & Hove Albion are putting together the final touches to their summer recruitment plan, as the club look to secure some quality new signings when the transfer window opens next week.
The Seagulls' impressive attacking play was let down by a lack of clinical finishing last season, and a quality striker looks likely to be top of Graham Potter's transfer wish-list.
Meanwhile, Brighton icon Glenn Murray announced his retirement fro the game earlier in the week, calling time on a career that saw him spend two spells with the Seagulls in which he scored over 100 goals in total and helped the side secure promotion from both League One and the Championship.
Discussing the player's impact at the club, Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk said: “He leaves us as an Albion legend, having become the club’s greatest post-war goalscorer.
“I know I speak for all my team-mates old and new when I say, thank you for those great memories.
“Glenn is welcome back any time, when all the players, staff and supporters will, I know, like to say a big thank you for your commitment, dedication and, of course, all the goals.
“I know all the fans will treat you as one of their own, so please don’t leave it so long as we would all love to see you here back at the Amex.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: