Brighton predicted FA Cup line-up vs West Brom: Graham Potter drops major attacking hint plus Haydon Roberts latest

Brighton defender Adam Webster is likely to miss the visit to The Hawthorns. The centre-back, who played the full 90 minutes in last Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Everton, is suffering from fatigue.

Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk remains sidelined by a knee injury and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma is unavailable due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Danny Welbeck could make his first start since returning from a three-month injury absence but fellow forwards Jurgen Locadia and Aaron Connolly were this week allowed to leave the club.

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael will be forced to make at least five changes.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Alex Mowatt are suspended after they were sent off against Cardiff last Sunday. Semi Ajayi has gone on international duty with Nigeria, and loan duo Matthew Clarke and Jayson Molumby are unable to play against their parent club.

Ismael said “one or two” of the younger, fringe members of his squad could expect to be included.

Daryl Dike, signed at the start of the month from Orlando City, is being prepared to make his Albion debut against QPR on January 15 and is not expected to feature against the Seagulls, but Matt Phillips could feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up for this one.

1. Jason Steele The Albion No 2 could be drafted in ahead of Rob Sanchez for this one Photo Sales

2. Shane Duffy The Ireland international could make his return to the team after injuries and illness Photo Sales

3. Dan Burn Has been in great form for Albion of late and vital in Dunk's and Webster's absence Photo Sales

4. Haydon Roberts The left sided defender could be set to start on the left side of a three man defence Photo Sales