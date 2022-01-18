Brighton predicted line-up to face Chelsea: Graham Potter to unleash Tariq Lamptey and a huge Danny Welbeck call

Brighton duo Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are major doubts for Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Captain Lewis Dunk is closing in on a return from a knee problem but will not be involved, while midfielders Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (Africa Cup of Nations) also remain unavailable.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is fit to take on his former club after a slight groin issue restricted him to a second-half cameo during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Tariq Lamptey will be keen to impress against his former club

Potter will also have to decide if striker Danny Welbeck is fit enough to start and who plays in the vital central midfield role with Bissouma, Mwepu and Lallana all out.

Andreas Christensen will miss out again for Chelsea due to coronavirus isolation.

Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with a thigh problem, with Reece James a longer-term absentee due to a hamstring injury.

Ben Chilwell is out for the season after knee surgery, with Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Here's how Albion could line-up for this one:

Rob Sanchez: Looking back his best after a few wobbles earlier this season

Tariq Lamptey: The right back will be pumped up for this one against his former club

Dan Burn: Been in fine form of late and expect him to partner Webster in the middle of the defence

Adam Webster: Sound defensively and drives forward with purpose

Marc Cucurella: What a signing the Spaniard has been. Adaptable down the left hand side

Alexis Mac Allister: Maybe a deeper role than usual due to the absence of Mwepu, Bissouma and Lallana

Steven Alzate: Could be in line to start in the centre of the midfield

Jakub Moder: Seems to get better with each appearance. Energy and drive will be vital tonight

Solly March: Could be drafted back into the starting line-up to add experience and guile to the midfield

Neal Maupay: Will be determined to add to his goal tally and looking forward to his battle against Rüdiger