Brighton predicted line-up vs Burnley: Graham Potter to spring Enock Mwepu and Aaron Connolly surprise

Aaron Connolly has featured for Albion in pre-season

The start of the campaign may have arrived a little too soon for Graham Potter' s team who looked a little under-cooked in the final pre-season friendly against La Liga opponents Getafe last Saturday..

Striker Danny Welbeck remains out with a hamstring injury, while Tariq Lamptey will be unavailable until after the September international as his hamstring continues to cause problems.

Defenders Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk will hope to be fit having had their fitness issues in pre-season but Dan Burn is ruled out after picking up a knee injury in a friendly at Luton.

Breakthrough season last time out and had a great experience with the Spain squad at the Euros. Big season ahead.

Moises Caicedo is also unavailable having sustained a knee injury will playing for Ecuador at the Copa America last month.

Scroll down and click through to see how Potter's men could line-up at Burnley

Albion's Mr Reliable and will help cover the loss of Ben White. He will likely feature on the right of a defensive three at Burnley

The skipper played just once in pre-season but has been doing lots of work on the training ground to reach full fitness. Such a key player for Albion.

Signed a new five year contract over the summer which reflects his senior status in the team.

The experienced German was excellent last season and his calmness and passing in midfield will be vital at Turf Moor

Looks set to make his Premier League debut following his 20m arrival from Red Bull Salzburg. An athlete midfield player who has impressed in pre-season.

Still an Albion player despite all the transfer speculation. Graham Potter will hope to keep his prize midfielder for one more season

If he stays fit he'll be excellent for Albion. Had the benefit of an injury free pre-season and should be raring to go at Burnley

Great to see March fit and firing once more. Superb player on his day and provides Albion width on the left

Had an interrupted pre-season following his late return are featuring for Belgium at the Euros. Big season ahead for Trossard as he finally looks to stamp his authority on this Albion team