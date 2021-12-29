Brighton predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Graham Potter's Tariq Lamptey tactical tweak and huge Danny Welbeck call

Brighton will run the rule over forward Leandro Trossard after hamstring tightness forced him out at halftime of the Boxing Day win over Brentford.
Midfielder Yves Bissouma returns to contention following a one-match ban, while defenders Joel Veltman and Shane Duffy could return after missing out against the Bees.
Midfielder Steven Alzate and forward Danny Welbeck returned from three-month injury absences as substitutes against Thomas Frank’s side but captain Lewis Dunk (knee) remains out.
Whether Welbeck is fit enough to start remains to be seen.
