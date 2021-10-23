Brighton predicted line-up vs Man City: Graham Potter's huge Yves Bissouma dilemma and Tariq Lamptey surprise

Yves Bissouma has been struggling with a knee injury since Albion's 2-1 victory against Leicester earlier this month. The Mali international was an unused substitute during the 0-0 draw at Norwich last week and Potter will have to decide if Bissouma is ready to start in a match the Albion boss described as: "the toughest test in football."
Lamptey also adds another dimension to the Albion line-up. The former Chelsea man has recovered from a long term hamstring injury and returned to Premier League action as a second half substitute at Carrow Road.
Defender Adam Webster is also available and fit again after his hamstring injury. Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up for this one: