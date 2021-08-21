Brighton predicted line-up vs Watford: Graham Potter confirms Aaron Connolly return and Adam Lallana surprise

The Republic of Ireland striker missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burnley due to “personal reasons”, but boss Graham Potter has revealed those concerns have been resolved.
Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Defender Joel Veltman will miss out due to self-isolation.
Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister all impressed from the bench at Burnley and are pushing for starting roles against a Watford team who beat Aston Villa 3-2 last Saturday.
