Brighton Premier League star arrested on suspicion of nightclub sexual assault

Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club

The player in his 20s was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after a women reported being sexually assaulted.

A statement from the football club read: "Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

The player and a second man, said to be in his 40s, were both arrested. Neither can be named at this stage due to legal reasons.

A statement from Sussex Police read: "Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday (October 6).

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.