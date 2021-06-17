Brighton rumours: Albion agree club record hitman deal, Approach made for Euro defender

Ben White is, of course, in the England squad, and could perhaps feel slightly aggrieved to have been overlooked in Sunday’s win over Croatia, but he’s not the only Albion star pushing for a starting berth.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is a part of Spain’s squad, and also had to make do with a spot on the bench for his country's 0-0 bore draw against Sweden earlier in the week.

But his ambitions are much greater than merely spectating.

“He’s also not happy now just to be in the squad,” Albion goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts said.

“That’s his thing. He said, ‘I want to play, I need to play’. I reiterated the same thing to him, ‘Just be respectful of the other goalkeepers that are there and train as well as you can’.

Sanchez moved to the UK and joined the Albion academy aged 15 and Roberts has played a key role in his development into Graham Potter’s first team.

“He’s everything you look for in a modern goalkeeper. He’s got an unbelievable physical profile, 6ft 5ins, quick, powerful.

“He’s two-footed, calm in possession. He’s got the ability to go beyond the opposition. He’s really, proactive defending his area.

“Technically he’s sound, he’s got lovely hands and is a really good shot-stopper. The only thing he doesn’t have is 150 Premier League appearances so the experience he had this season has been invaluable.”

