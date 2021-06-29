Brighton rumours: Albion defender completes exit, Arsenal tipped to plot second Seagulls raid

The Gunners are understood to be weighing up a £50 million move for the 23-year-old, with the south coast club seemingly unwilling to sell for anything other than top dollar.

But ex-Arsenal star Ray Parlour is of the opinion that White is worth a big payout from his old club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “He’s young enough and he’s a good player. He’s now in the England setup as well.

"I think he’d be a decent signing for £50 million, but it is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. There’s been lots of reports and they need quite a few players if they’re going to try and get back into European football.

"He would certainly be a good signing if they can get him. Whether they can or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

"It's a lot of money, but if you want a player so badly. I don’t think his wages would be big, so you’d be looking at over a five-year period, they ain't going to give him the money that they’d be giving an established star in their prime.”

Parlour isn’t the only Arsenal legend to have thrown his backing behind the deal in recent days, with David Seaman also telling talkSPORT that he believes the Gunners “need” to sign White this summer.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Clarets keen on Dickson Premier League outfit Burnley are eyeing a move for former Rangers Academy midfielder Ciaran Dickson following his mysterious release this summer. (Scottish Sun)

2. Dunne nears exit Swansea City are closing in on the signing of Jimmy Dunne from Burnley on a free transfer. (Daily Record)

3. Leeds close in on Cunha Leeds United are only one step away from signing Hertha Berlin attacker Matheus Cunha. The Whites are ready to offer £23.2 million to complete the signing. (Rudy Galetti)

4. Leeds eye up Cabral Leeds United and West Ham want to sign Sporting CP winger Jovane Cabral this summer. (A Bola)