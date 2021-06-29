Brighton rumours: Albion defender completes exit, Arsenal tipped to plot second Seagulls raid
Brighton continue to demand big money for defender Ben White, with Arsenal still said to be keen on signing the Albion star.
The Gunners are understood to be weighing up a £50 million move for the 23-year-old, with the south coast club seemingly unwilling to sell for anything other than top dollar.
But ex-Arsenal star Ray Parlour is of the opinion that White is worth a big payout from his old club.
Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “He’s young enough and he’s a good player. He’s now in the England setup as well.
"I think he’d be a decent signing for £50 million, but it is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. There’s been lots of reports and they need quite a few players if they’re going to try and get back into European football.
"He would certainly be a good signing if they can get him. Whether they can or not, we’ll have to wait and see.
"It's a lot of money, but if you want a player so badly. I don’t think his wages would be big, so you’d be looking at over a five-year period, they ain't going to give him the money that they’d be giving an established star in their prime.”
Parlour isn’t the only Arsenal legend to have thrown his backing behind the deal in recent days, with David Seaman also telling talkSPORT that he believes the Gunners “need” to sign White this summer.
