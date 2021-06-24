Brighton rumours: Albion enter race for ex-Rangers striker, West Ham 'confident' of beating Seagulls to £26m deal
Brighton have already struck their first deal of the summer – although admittedly it won’t see a fresh face arrive on the south coast.
Instead, the Seagulls have move to extend Danny Welbeck stay at the Amex, and the player himself seem delighted to have been offered another opportunity to prove himself for Albion.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far – happiness is key," he said.
"Being at a club where I am really enjoying playing my football, playing under the manager, his style of play and the good people around the club, it just feels right.
“I’ve got the foundation now, that understanding of the group. You come to a new club and you’re learning about how things work, where you can fit in and what you need do to impact games.
"We developed that towards the back end of the season and I want to be pushing on and giving much, much more.
“It’s important to feel appreciated and feel settled. Once you’re happy you can focus on doing your work, making sure you’re ready for training and games. Everything builds from there and it’s a good platform to start.”
Manager Graham Potter was also pleased with the deal.
He said: “We’re delighted that he’s with us for next season.
"Danny has demonstrated what is expected of a top professional from the moment he arrived here. As soon as the season finished, extending his stay at the club was a top priority."
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...