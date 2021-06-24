Brighton rumours: Albion enter race for ex-Rangers striker, West Ham 'confident' of beating Seagulls to £26m deal

Instead, the Seagulls have move to extend Danny Welbeck stay at the Amex, and the player himself seem delighted to have been offered another opportunity to prove himself for Albion.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far – happiness is key," he said.

"Being at a club where I am really enjoying playing my football, playing under the manager, his style of play and the good people around the club, it just feels right.

“I’ve got the foundation now, that understanding of the group. You come to a new club and you’re learning about how things work, where you can fit in and what you need do to impact games.

"We developed that towards the back end of the season and I want to be pushing on and giving much, much more.

“It’s important to feel appreciated and feel settled. Once you’re happy you can focus on doing your work, making sure you’re ready for training and games. Everything builds from there and it’s a good platform to start.”

Manager Graham Potter was also pleased with the deal.

He said: “We’re delighted that he’s with us for next season.

"Danny has demonstrated what is expected of a top professional from the moment he arrived here. As soon as the season finished, extending his stay at the club was a top priority."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

1. Chelsea keen on Grealish Chelsea are believed to have "concrete interest" in Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, as the race for the England international continues to intensify. He provided the assist for Raheem Sterling's goal in last night's 1-0 Euro 2020 win over the Czech Republic. (Football Insider)

2. Luiz set for PSG return? Ex-Arsenal defender David Luiz could be set for a move back to PSG, following his release from the Gunners. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelfari is said to be spearheading the move for the veteran centre-back. (Daily Mail)

3. Canaries sign Rashica Norwich have snapped up 24-year-old winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen. He's been capped on 32 occasions for the Kosovo national team, and has also previously played for Dutch side Vitesse. (Club website)

4. Brighton enter Sadiq race Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race to sign former Nigeria U23 striker Umar Sadiq. (La Colina de Nervion)