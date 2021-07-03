American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton rumours: Albion launch last gasp raid for Arsenal target, First team player seals exit

Arsenal’s interest in Brighton defender Ben White continues to be one of the most-talked about transfer sagas of the transfer window.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 8:12 am

Various reports have claimed that the Gunners are intent on prising the England international away from the Seagulls this summer, but as yet there is nothing concrete in place to suggest that a deal is in the offing.

It has been mooted that a fee of around £50 million could be required to convince Albion to sell, and Ray Parlour believes that would be good value for money.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "I think he’d be a decent signing for £50 million, but it is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. There’s been lots of reports and they need quite a few players if they’re going to try and get back into European football.

"He would certainly be a good signing if they can get him. Whether they can or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

"It's a lot of money, but if you want a player so badly. I don’t think his wages would be big, so you’d be looking at over a five-year period, they ain't going to give him the money that they’d be giving an established star in their prime.”

Parlour isn’t the only Arsenal legend to have thrown his backing behind the deal in recent days, with David Seaman also telling talkSPORT that he believes the Gunners “need” to sign White this summer.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Robert set for Burnley trial

Burnley have emerged as contenders to sign Airdrie winger Thomas Robert, son of former Newcastle United star Laurent. The youngster is set for a two-week trial at Turf Moor. (Lancs Live) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

Buy photo

2. Colley sale touted

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is hoping to sell Omar Colley for around £10 million but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to make a bid for the Serie A centre-back. (SampNews24) (Photo by Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images

Buy photo

3. Heaton joins Manchester United

After two years at Aston Villa, former Burnley goalkeeper and captain Tom Heaton has returned to Old Trafford and signed a two year deal with his first club Manchester United. (Official club announcement) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Photo: Naomi Baker

Buy photo

4. Leeds want Nwakali

Leeds United are interested in signing Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali. Watford are also keen. (The Athletic) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Caparros

Buy photo
Ben WhiteArsenalBrightonAlbion
Next Page
Page 1 of 3