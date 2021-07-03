Brighton rumours: Albion launch last gasp raid for Arsenal target, First team player seals exit
Arsenal’s interest in Brighton defender Ben White continues to be one of the most-talked about transfer sagas of the transfer window.
Various reports have claimed that the Gunners are intent on prising the England international away from the Seagulls this summer, but as yet there is nothing concrete in place to suggest that a deal is in the offing.
It has been mooted that a fee of around £50 million could be required to convince Albion to sell, and Ray Parlour believes that would be good value for money.
Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "I think he’d be a decent signing for £50 million, but it is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. There’s been lots of reports and they need quite a few players if they’re going to try and get back into European football.
"He would certainly be a good signing if they can get him. Whether they can or not, we’ll have to wait and see.
"It's a lot of money, but if you want a player so badly. I don’t think his wages would be big, so you’d be looking at over a five-year period, they ain't going to give him the money that they’d be giving an established star in their prime.”
Parlour isn’t the only Arsenal legend to have thrown his backing behind the deal in recent days, with David Seaman also telling talkSPORT that he believes the Gunners “need” to sign White this summer.
