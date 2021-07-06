Brighton rumours: Albion line up fresh midfielder raid, Big money bid accepted for star
With the transfer market well and truly underway, Brighton have taken the decision to dip their toe into the proverbial water.
Albion have completed the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento from Portuguese side Benfica on an two-year deal on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.
The former England Under-17 international came through the ranks with Charlton Athletic, before signing for Benfica in 2018.
The 19-year-old attacking player will join up with Andrew Crofts’ under-23s, who returned for pre-season last week.
Albion under-23 coach Andrew Crofts said, “We are delighted that we are able to bring a player like Jeremy in, who we’ve watched extensively during his time with both Charlton and Benfica.
“The pathway we have in place was a big factor in Jeremy choosing us ahead of many suitors, which is of huge credit to the academy and first-team staff."
