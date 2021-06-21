Brighton rumours: Albion player on brink of exit, West Ham enter battle for Seagulls target

The likes of Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, and Mat Ryan have all been touted as potential departures, and the latest player to join that cohort is Tariq Lamptey.

The pacy full-back missed a great deal of action last season after picking up an injury, but certainly made an impact during his time in the first team, and is said to have caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur, according to an update from Sky Sports.

While Brighton will no doubt be eager to hang on to the defender, however, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has argued that it is exactly the sort of deal that the north London club should be looking wrap up before the transfer deadline passes at the end of the summer.

“Matt Doherty isn’t working at all,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“They were chopping and changing last season and that position let them down.

“They want to play an attacking, expansive style of football. Lamptey looks to get forward, he’s got amazing pace.

“He also caught the eye of many clubs last season with that exciting style of play.

“He probably should have had more goals to be honest. It depends on what formation they want to play.

“That’s why a manager being involved is so critical. What if a new boss comes in who doesn’t play with high wing backs.

