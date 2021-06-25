Brighton rumours: Albion plot raid for ex-Everton player, Seagulls enter fray for Barcelona star
Brighton fans are all too familiar with a Ben White transfer saga.
Last summer the centre-back was heavily-linked with a move to Leeds United following on from a massively successful loan spell at Elland Road, and it looks as if he is set to be equally as in-demand this summer.
Arsenal are the club who are said to be most keen on signing him, with suggestions from some quarters that a bid of around £40 million has been rejected for the player already.
But former England goalkeeper David Seaman has insisted that he would be a good signing for the Gunners, and has urged his old club to keep pressing for his signature.
“People of that quality need to be coming to Arsenal ” the former stopper told talkSPORT.
“I think we’re going down that route of players where they have young, promising careers ahead of them.
“The days of signing marquee players that are on it now, Arsenal will struggle with that as they’re not in Europe.
“The key players don’t just want to play in Europe, they want to play in the Champions League.
“At the moment, Arsenal are nowhere near that and they need to restructure their transfer policy.
“Arsene Wenger used to pick out people and he’d sign them and we’d ask, ‘who’s that?’
“Then they turned out to be Thierry Henry!”
White is currently away on international duty with England, but is yet to feature at Euro 2020.
