Brighton rumours: Albion plot summer raid for Bundesliga hitman, Liverpool 'extensively' watch Seagulls star
Brighton go into this summer’s transfer window with a couple of fairly obvious priorities.
You would imagine, for example, that bringing in a top level striker would be somewhere near the top of their wish list, as would retaining the services of manager Graham Potter.
But there are also several smaller items that need addressing, and one of those was the future of precocious youth star Teddy Jenks.
The 19-year-old captained Albion’s U23s last season, and was quite clearly in need of regular first team football as he sought to take the next step in his development.
Now, however, the Seagulls have confirmed that he will join Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen for the 2021/22 campaign, and it seems like a smart move that will allow him to continue his growth.
Amex chiefs are evidently quite pleased with the move too.
Speaking about the deal in a recent interview, Albion’s technical director Dan Ashworth said, “This is a great opportunity for Teddy to take the next step in his development.
“This is the opportunity he needs to play regular first-team football. The Scottish Premiership is probably the strongest it has been for years next season with big clubs like Hearts and Dundee promoted.
“Aberdeen are also in the new Europa Conference League and I’m sure Teddy will relish the challenge of playing regular first-team football.
“We wish him every success and of course we’ll be monitoring his progress carefully during the season.”
