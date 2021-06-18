Brighton rumours: Albion star expects to leave, Seagulls player given permission to miss preseason

With the likes of Ben White and Yves Bissouma both being linked with moves away from the south coast, Graham Potter could have a fight on his hands if he wants to retain his most prized assets in the coming weeks and months.

And where Bissouma in particular is concerned, former England winger John Barnes has argued that the rangy midfielder would an ideal signing for his old club Liverpool.

“I think Yves Bissouma would be the perfect fit for Liverpool,” said Barnes, speaking to BettingOdds.com. “Bissouma is very strong and he’s very good on the ball.

"He’s more of a defensively minded midfielder, but if you look at the way Liverpool’s front three play, then you don’t necessarily need an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, because if Liverpool had that then Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have the opportunity to score as many goals and it would affect the way they play.

“That’s why I believe that Bissouma would suit Liverpool and that front three perfectly. He would also be a shield in front of the back four and for me.

"He and Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect additions for Liverpool next season," Barnes said.

Liverpool have already been linked with a move for Bissouma this summer, although recent reports have suggested that they have cooled their interest, and that Arsenal are also keen on the player.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. United wanted Ronaldo back Man Utd have offered to agree terms worth £330,000-a-week to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still performing at the top level for both the club and the country. (Gazzetta Dello Sport) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. Saints in for Mendez Newcastle United failed with a bid for Brais Mendez only a few months ago, with the Spain international potentially on his way to Premier League rivals Southampton or Norwich City. (AS) (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) Photo: Octavio Passos Buy photo

3. Juve keen on Phillips Juventus are ‘following’ Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, and believe a bid of around £25.7 million could be enough to secure his services. (Tutto Juve) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Toon told to sign Lamptey Newcastle United have been urged to consider a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey by former Toon star Warren Barton. (Personal Twitter account) (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Imaages) Photo: Pool Buy photo