Brighton rumours: Arsenal lose faith in Albion raid, Seagulls and Spurs in striker U-turn

From their efforts to sign a striker to the ongoing attempts to hang on to Ben White, there’s plenty going on on the south coast, and there’s no sign of things slowing down any time soon.

Another player who is in demand is midfielder Yves Bissouma, and former England winger John Barnes has spoken out to urge his old club Liverpool to make a move for the Malian international.

“I think Yves Bissouma would be the perfect fit for Liverpool,” said Barnes, speaking to BettingOdds.com. “Bissouma is very strong and he’s very good on the ball.

"He’s more of a defensively minded midfielder, but if you look at the way Liverpool’s front three play, then you don’t necessarily need an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, because if Liverpool had that then Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have the opportunity to score as many goals and it would affect the way they play.

“That’s why I believe that Bissouma would suit Liverpool and that front three perfectly. He would also be a shield in front of the back four and for me.

"He and Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect additions for Liverpool next season," Barnes said.

Liverpool have already been linked with a move for Bissouma this summer, although recent reports have suggested that they have cooled their interest, and that Arsenal are also keen on the player.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

