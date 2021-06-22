Brighton rumours: Arsenal suffer blow in bid to sign Albion ace, Seagulls star on three-man PL rival shortlist

But former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has argued that the Albion boss has shown more than enough to suggest that he could be the man to take over at Spurs this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I think Daniel Levy needs to realise that Spurs have had a fall from grace. They’re not that club that they were a few seasons ago when you could attract a Jose Mourinho.

"Be realistic about the targets that you want and get back to where you were. When they brought in Pochettino from Southampton, he was a very good manager but he was Southampton manager.

"They brought him in, built success, turned them into a top four club, and then you can go and attract someone like Mourinho.

"I think you’ve got to go for someone like Graham Potter

"You can’t go for Gattuso or Pirlo – they’re not proven enough to go in at Spurs.

"If you’re not going to get someone like Conte, go for Potter, because he’s not going to argue too much about the transfer budget, he’ll work with what he’s got, but he plays good football with a good philosophy, knows the Premier League. He’s done a really good job at Brighton.

"That’s someone I think you should probably go for.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. City launch Kane bid Manchester City have launched an opening offer of £100million for Harry Kane on the eve of England's Group D decider against Czech Republic but Tottenham have made it clear he is not for sale at any price. (Fabrizio Romano)

2. Wolves keen on Ward Wolves are setting their sights on Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward. (Football Insider)

3. Leeds want midfielder deal wrapped up Leeds United are hoping to wrap up a deal for a midfielder quickly. The Whites have been linked with a range of targets in midfield this summer, including Harrison Reed at Fulham. It is understood, however, that he isn't a player which Leeds are targeting. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

4. Hammers bid for Simeone West Ham have made a loan-to-buy offer to sign Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone. (Calcio Mercato)