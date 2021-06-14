Brighton rumours: Arsenal take lead in race to sign Albion star, Spurs told to launch Seagulls raid

Gareth Southgate’s other options in that area, namely Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady, have looked suspect at times in recent outings, but the Three Lions boss still opted to start the former alongside John Stones.

Ultimately, tha decision was vindicated, with the Aston Villa man putting in a fine display in a 1-0 victory, but talkSPORT host Adam Catterall is still of the opinion that White is a better player than 28-year-old.

Speaking on talkSPORT over the weekend former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor said: “If it was a two you’d play Mings and Stones, wouldn’t you?”

Catterall replied: “No, I’d play Ben White ”

An incredulous Agbonlahor responded: “Over Mings? Don’t start. Are you serious? Don’t start.”

“I know why you’re doing it, because you’re a Villa fan”, Catterall argued back.

Agbonlahor fired back: “No, come on, mate. Tyrone Mings, left-sided centre-half, left-footed, quick.”

But Catterall was quick to shut down the ex-Villan, retorting: “Ben White’s better than him.”

“On the ball, maybe, but he’s not a better defender”, Agbonlahor offered.

Catterall stood his ground on the matter, however, responding: “Yeah he is. He’s better than him.”

England’s next Euro 2020 match is a mouthwatering clash against Scotland at Wembley next Friday evening.

The Scots get their campaign underway against Czech Republic this afternoon.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Burnley in running for Young Burnley are in the running to sign former Manchester United wide man Ashley Young from Inter Milan. (The Sun) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images ) Photo: Marco Luzzani Buy photo

2. Bruce set for summer war chest Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be given a £50 million transfer war chest by owner Mike Ashley this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway Buy photo

3. Collins deal still undecided Burnley have yet to agree a deal with Stoke City for Nathan Collins despite tabling a £12m bid for the player. (The Sun) (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

4. Whites plot shock Marcelo swoop Everton and Leeds are in the frame after Real Madrid decided to sell Brazilian legend Marcelo. The defender could cost just £5 million. (Mirror) (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images) Photo: Denis Doyle Buy photo