Brighton rumours: Arsenal take lead in race to sign Albion star, Spurs told to launch Seagulls raid
With Harry Maguire injured, many Brighton fans may have been hoping that there was an outside chance Ben White could have started for England against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.
Gareth Southgate’s other options in that area, namely Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady, have looked suspect at times in recent outings, but the Three Lions boss still opted to start the former alongside John Stones.
Ultimately, tha decision was vindicated, with the Aston Villa man putting in a fine display in a 1-0 victory, but talkSPORT host Adam Catterall is still of the opinion that White is a better player than 28-year-old.
Speaking on talkSPORT over the weekend former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor said: “If it was a two you’d play Mings and Stones, wouldn’t you?”
Catterall replied: “No, I’d play Ben White ”
An incredulous Agbonlahor responded: “Over Mings? Don’t start. Are you serious? Don’t start.”
“I know why you’re doing it, because you’re a Villa fan”, Catterall argued back.
Agbonlahor fired back: “No, come on, mate. Tyrone Mings, left-sided centre-half, left-footed, quick.”
But Catterall was quick to shut down the ex-Villan, retorting: “Ben White’s better than him.”
“On the ball, maybe, but he’s not a better defender”, Agbonlahor offered.
Catterall stood his ground on the matter, however, responding: “Yeah he is. He’s better than him.”
England’s next Euro 2020 match is a mouthwatering clash against Scotland at Wembley next Friday evening.
The Scots get their campaign underway against Czech Republic this afternoon.
