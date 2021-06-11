Brighton rumours: Celtic look to derail Albion transfer, Seagulls defender in demand

The Albion man was brought in as an 11th hour replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, and with Harry Maguire doubtful for Sunday’s opener against Croatia, could be in contention for a shock start.

But whether he gets on the field or not, Brighton academy boss John Morling is in no doubt that the young defender is ready for the big time.

Speaking about White’s progress, he said: “It looks like he has been there for a long while. That’s how he is as a person.

“He isn’t fazed by anything – or he appears not to be. In order to play how we want to play, you can’t be fearful of having the ball. He can’t be fearful of making mistakes.

"You want players to always be on it, you want players to make things happen.

"We’ve got to make sure every age group is as strong as possible, so the Ben Whites and Robert Sanchezs of the future get the best opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

Newport County manager Michael Flynn, who took White on loan in 2017, added: “He’s unbelievable, he’s so calm, he reads the game so well and technically he’s very, very good.

“He’s just getting better and better. I said when he was with us that he would play at the top level and would also play for England.”

