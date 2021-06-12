Brighton rumours: Foreign manager 'angry' at Albion links, Leicester City plot swoop for Seagulls ace

The Seagulls showed plenty of promise last term, but ultimately failed turn their positive performances into meaningful results, and ended up treading water in a relegation battle.

There were still a number of standout performers in Graham Potter’s squad, however, including experienced striker Danny Welbeck.

The forward is out of contract this summer, but it would appear that Brighton are eager to retain his services ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on the matter, Albion chief Paul Barber said: "He did a fantastic job for us.

"Anyone who doubted that Danny [Welbeck] was still capable of playing at this level have had their questions answered by the performances that he gave us.

"Obviously we would love Danny back next season.

"The plus side from what we saw is that he did a great job for us, the downside of what we saw is that makes him attractive to other clubs as well.

"Therefore we go into a position where we would love Danny to be with us next year but we also know that he is even more desirable because of the opportunity he took with us and did a good job with us.

"So we are certainly talking to Danny and we will see where we get to over the next few weeks."

Welbeck scored six goals in 24 Premier League outings last term.

